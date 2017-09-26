Stop the War Side With North Korea

The Stop the War fringe event at Labour conference is always a laugh. Last night Corbyn aide Andrew Murray, who has previously expressed open support for North Korea, gave this absolutely textbook example of the “Stop the War but”:

“Now North Korea’s own conduct is often provocative and belligerent, I don’t defend its rhetoric, but this is a country which perhaps has learned the lesson from the Iraq War, that Iraq got invaded when it did not have weapons of mass destruction. So being threatened continually by the Americans you go out and you get them.”

Stop the War veteran Lindsey German then argued North Korea gets unfair treatment compared with other countries:

“I don’t agree with what Kim Jong Un is doing but let’s face it, the North Koreans are testing some missiles most weeks, the Americans test something like a thousand missiles a year, the Indians and Pakistanis test nuclear weapons, nobody puts sanctions on them, nobody threatens them with war… The war in Korea which went on for three years was devastating for the people of North Korea. They had absolutely no targets left to hit because they destroyed every single town in that part of the country. They deliberately targeted dams so that they would flood the rice fields and they would therefore starve the population. This is the record of America in Korea, and they wonder why people might be a little bit suspicious.”

“I don’t agree with Kim Jong Un, but…”

Tags: , ,
People: /
September 26, 2017 at 1:10 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Len McCluskey speaks from the Corbynista alternative universe:

“To the whingers and whiners who say we didn’t win, I say this. We did win.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Williamson Defends Walker Williamson Defends Walker
Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis
Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate
Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference
“Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference “Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference
Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour
Momentum Soft Smut Snapper Rejected as Labour Candidate Momentum Soft Smut Snapper Rejected as Labour Candidate
All Smiles After Cabinet All Smiles After Cabinet
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire
Tory Glasto Hosted by Multi-Millionaire Gambling Magnate Tory Glasto Hosted by Multi-Millionaire Gambling Magnate
Hammond and Treasury “On Manoeuvres” Against Brexit Hammond and Treasury “On Manoeuvres” Against Brexit
Osborne Lands Job Number Seven Osborne Lands Job Number Seven
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Osborne’s Latest Duff Analysis Osborne’s Latest Duff Analysis
Corbynista Journo Banned from Conference Corbynista Journo Banned from Conference
Sheerman’s Shameless Shilling Sheerman’s Shameless Shilling
Carwyn Jones Picks a Winner Carwyn Jones Picks a Winner
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser