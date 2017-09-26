Labour Enlist Communist to Prepare For Run on Pound If Corbyn Wins

John McDonnell admitted last night that there could be a run on the pound if Labour wins the next general election and Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister:

“What happens if there is a run on the pound? I don’t think there will, but you never know, so we’ve got the scenario plan for that… people will want to know we are ready and they want to know we’ve got a response to everything that could happen.”

Labour are war gaming what to do if there is a run on the pound – the plans are being undertaken by the Corbynista digital guru Richard Barbrook, who readers will remember supported the IRA’s armed struggle. He calls himself a “cybernetic communist” and wrote the book on “Cyber-Communism”. Sure that’ll calm anyone’s worries…