Equality Chief: Labour Must Prove It’s Not a Racist Party

Silence from the Labour leadership following their latest conference anti-Semitism crisis. The chief of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Rebecca Hilsenrath says they are in danger of being seen as a racist party:

“Anti-Semitism is racism and the Labour Party needs to do more to establish that it is not a racist party. A zero tolerance approach to anti-Semitism should mean just that. When senior party ﬁgures are saying there is a problem then the leadership should take swift action. It is not acceptable to simply say they oppose these views. These comments by party members show more needs to be done to root out anti-Semitic views that clearly exist in the party. Any suggestion of kicking people out of any political party on the grounds of race or religion should be condemned.”

Labour are being blasted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission and still Jez is silent…

September 26, 2017 at 11:04 am



