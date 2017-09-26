Corbyn Refuses to Say He’d Defend Nato Ally Attacked By Russia

In an interview with CNN Corbyn has refused to say if he would defend a Nato ally attacked by Russia. Labour moderates have sycophantically fallen into line with Jez at this conference, is this enough to provoke some dissent?
UPDATE: Fallon deployed:
“Jeremy Corbyn’s comments put our security and the security of our Eastern European Allies at risk at a time of growing Russian aggression and international threats. The Labour party must be crystal clear about whether it supports collective defence or will give succour to those who attack our democratic peace and security.”