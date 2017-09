Labour delegates have been reminded to eat, drink water and visit a designated “safe space” if conference gets too much for them this year. The “self care essentials” guide recommends “buddying up” with a friend to “regularly check in with you”, as well as “taking some time to reflect” and “practicing mindfulness”. Useful advice for Labour Remainers upset at being shafted by those Momentum meanies…

Trigger ballots to come with a trigger warning next year?