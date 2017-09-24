Labour to Officially Ignore Brexit at Conference

Labour members will not be given a vote on the party’s Brexit policy at conference after it was decided it shouldn’t be prioritised among the eight most important topics for discussion. Big loss for Labour Remainers who hoped to get the party to vote in favour of single market membership and freedom of movement. Momentum helped the Corbynista Brexiters keep it off the agenda to save him from having the party split down the middle. Talk about papering over the cracks and making yourselves look completely irrelevant…

UPDATE: Labour Remainers who wanted to use a vote to adopt single market membership as policy are livid:

Labour Remainers lose, Corbynista Brexiters win…

September 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm



Quote of the Day

A senior Leaver tells Guido:

“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”

