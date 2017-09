“@CliveLewis and other colleagues should be more honest,” single market and customs union membership is not Brexit, says @CarolineFlintMP pic.twitter.com/btUzLDvPpF — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) September 24, 2017

Labour’s Caroline Flint says Labour Remainers like Clive Lewis are not being honest and that continued single market membership would not be a real Brexit. Fair play to Caroline, she is one of the few Labour MPs speaking the truth at the moment…