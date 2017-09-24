Davis: Boris Didn’t Change May Speech

David Davis has slapped down this morning’s claims by Team Boris that their man “saved Brexit” and toughened up May’s Florence speech. DD insisted government policy hasn’t changed for some time, he also backed Amber Rudd’s drive-by on Boris on Marr last weekend and confirmed he is halfway between the EEA light and CETA plus models, as Guido reported last week. This DD slap down has to be viewed through the prism of their rivalry, this morning’s Sunday Times reports Davis vetoed an election night plan by Boris and Hammond to oust May…