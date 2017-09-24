Corbyn Suggests He Backs Illegal Strikes

“What has happened to @jeremycorbyn that he can’t answer a straight question?” asks @AndrewMarr9 #marr pic.twitter.com/SwDWwxMX4C
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 24, 2017
Think that was 10 times Corbyn refuses to answer if he supports illegal strikes. A frustrated Marr responds: “What’s happened to Jeremy Corbyn that you can’t answer my questions?”
UPDATE: If anything Corbyn suggested he does back illegal strikes:
“I will be with those workers demanding a decent pay-rise” – @jeremycorbyn tells @MarrShow https://t.co/foLmOyFo92 pic.twitter.com/vccpzjCupU
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 24, 2017