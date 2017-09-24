Corbyn Backs “A Lot” of Continued EU Immigration

“There will be a lot of movement” of workers after Brexit – @jeremycorbyn tells #marr pic.twitter.com/qn38wWGQks
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 24, 2017
Corbyn doing his best to come to the aid of imploding Tories this morning…
“There will be a lot of movement” of workers after Brexit – @jeremycorbyn tells #marr pic.twitter.com/qn38wWGQks
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 24, 2017
Corbyn doing his best to come to the aid of imploding Tories this morning…
Top Corbynista Cat Smith on the general election:
“…we didn’t lose it…”