“Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference

Labour conference rolled into Brighton today and the town came to a standstill for an anti-Brexit, open-borders march convened by hard left group Movement for Justice by Any Means Necessary. Protesters chanted “Brexit is racist” outside the conference venue, speakers denounced the Home Office and immigration detention centers as “racist” and shouted: “open the borders”One banner read: “Communism not Corbynism, Abolish the Police, Smash the Borders”…

Anti-fascist and anarchist flags were also on display:

Welcome to Brighton…

September 24, 2017 at 4:07 pm



Top Corbynista Cat Smith on the general election:

"…we didn't lose it…"

