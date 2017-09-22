May Rejects Norway: Boris Happy

Theresa May strongly rejected the EEA option – it will be tough for her to go with Hammond’s EEA light plan given these words:

“European Economic Area membership would mean the UK having to adopt at home – automatically and in their entirety – new EU rules. Rules over which, in future, we will have little influence and no vote. Such a loss of democratic control could not work for the British people. I fear it would inevitably lead to friction and then a damaging re-opening of the nature of our relationship in the near future: the very last thing that anyone on either side of the Channel wants.”

May also stressed the need for Britain to be able to make changes to EU rules and regulations. This is what Cabinet Leavers mean when they say they want Britain to be able to go its own way in the world:

“So the question for us now in building a new economic partnership is not how we bring our rules and regulations closer together, but what we do when one of us wants to make changes.”

Boris happy:

A senior Leaver tells Guido:

“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”

Boris might be happier than Hammond but May still didn’t explicitly say what Brexit Britain will look like, can kicked down the road…

UPDATE: The speech is also reopening the old Leaver splits from the referendum, with the Leave Means Leave crowd (which includes more hardline Tory Brexiter backbenchers) saying:

“We are deeply concerned that her proposals could lead to nothing changing either during or after the implementation period – which will go on for an undefined amount of time. There is no reference to being able to deregulate, sign our own trade deals or control our borders. This is a rebadging of the status quo and is Brexit in name only. In reality, this means we are still members. The Prime Minister should have explicitly committed to a no deal option and the Government should be planning for it. She has fallen for the trap laid by senior civil servants, the Treasury and the CBI.”

Tags: ,
People: /
September 22, 2017 at 3:46 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

A senior Leaver tells Guido:

“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser
May Talks Down CETA Plus Option May Talks Down CETA Plus Option
DEx-ODUS Continues DEx-ODUS Continues
EU Berets at LibDem Conference EU Berets at LibDem Conference
Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand
Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night
Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million
Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit
Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK
Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy
Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit” Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit”
Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army
Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022 Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit
Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles
Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained