Faced with the choice between 3.5 million Londoners and his taxi union backers, Sadiq chose the unions. Khan promised he would not be a mayor for vested interests, well he has just hit Londoners in the pocket to please his GMB union backers who have been running the campaign against Uber. And he has delighted his militant LTDA union chum Steve Macnamara:

Londoners seeing first hand what a Labour mayor in hoc to the unions does for them…