Italians on Board With May Speech, Call For Brussels to End “Punitive Approach”

The pre-briefing of May’s speech has gone down well with the hosts judging by the response from the Italian papers today. Centre-left broadsheet Il Messaggero says Italy should not take the “punitive approach of Macron and Merkel”:

“How should Italy respond to May who comes to our country? Is it profitable for Italy to respond in the same way as France and Germany? Would it not be better for us to propose our own solution, not the punitive approach of Macron and Merkel? On this the Italian government has never been clear. A greater independence from the Macron-Merkel axis would enable us to create more favourable agreements with London, regarding, for example, our countrymen who live and work there. Let’s not waste an opportunity: let’s not delegate to France and Germany our right to decide. We could regret it very soon.”

Likewise, La Repubblica says the negotiations can now properly begin:

“May to give message of hope… If May’s message today is not a ‘soft Brexit’ at least it is not a ‘hard Brexit’. Perhaps the negotiations can really start.”

Corriere della Sera:

“Downing St. makes it known that May will offer an optimistic and ambitious vision for the future relations between the EU and the UK and will underline that a successful agreement is in the interests of both sides.” 

 La Stampa:

“In future relations with the EU May does not adopt either the Norwegian model or the Canadian. It will be something new. For now the objective is to give negotiations a shake”

Italy on board, what about Germany, France and Brussels?

September 22, 2017 at 1:17 pm



Quote of the Day

Nick Timothy on George Osborne's latest:

"Evening Standard editorials will soon be shortlisted for the Booker Prize."

