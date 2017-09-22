Cable Schooled By Young Brexiteer

This audience member says that Vince Cable will never be the Prime Minister because of his stance on Brexit #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SHh4OUdJih — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) 21 September 2017

Tricky outing for Vince Cable on Question Time last night. First he was schooled by a young Brexiteer who challenged his delusions about becoming Prime Minister. Then he was taken to task over his party’s record on tuition fees:

This audience member wants Vince Cable to apologise for his party’s record in government on tuition fees #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Wu35dekydW — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) 21 September 2017

Tough sell.