UK Green Lobby Funded by ‘Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire’

A reclusive American multi-millionaire who has backed anti-immigrant and population control campaigns has funded green charities in Britain through a charitable foundation. Fred Stanback, heir to the Stanback headache powder fortune, is said to have backed household name charities including Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace. The NGOs have directly lobbied UK ministers and bankrolled parliamentary candidates…

Stanback’s support for controversial anti-immigrant and population control causes has been well documented in the US media. Population control advocates are closely linked to wealthy American environmentalists; they believe that environmental problems stem from there being too many people on the planet. Stanback has:

Donated $500,000 to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a group whose leaders are said to have ties to white supremacists and eugenicists;

Purchased $5,000 worth of copies of the novel The Camp of the Saints from the American Immigration Control Foundation to distribute. The book is widely acknowledged as a racist work and has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “racist fantasy”;

Funded a Duke University internship programme which placed interns at anti-immigration organisations, until a public outcry forced Duke University to remove these organisations from the approved list after the affiliations came to light in 2013;

Raised concerns that “Catholic interests” were the primary motivation behind the Wall Street Journal’s opposition to immigration control.

Stanback is said to channel his donations to green groups through the Foundation for the Carolinas (FFTC), a non-profit community foundation. According to US IRS filings, the FFTC has given:

$6,000,000 to Friends of the Earth;

$3,000,000 to Greenpeace;

$2,000,000 to the Dogwood Alliance (a US organisation that worked with Friends of the Earth on a major campaign to shut down biomass plants and other related energy businesses in the U.K).

The report concludes:

“The financial connections between these organisations and major funders like Fred Stanback strongly suggest that these environmental NGOs willingly received funding from the same source that funds population control and anti-immigrant groups on a large scale, and apparently without anyone in the environmental world publicly questioning the moral or financial integrity of using the money.”

Stay tuned this week for more in Guido’s Green NGO Sockpuppets series…