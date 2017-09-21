Europeans Pushing Barnier For More Sensible Stance

Two interesting quotes on Newsnight suggesting that at least some Europeans are pushing Barnier and the Commission to take a more reasonable negotiating stance. Geert Bourgeois, the head of the Flemish government, stressed the need for trade talks: “I’ve met twice Barnier. I brought him to Zeebrugge. 45% of the trade of the export from Zeebrugge is to the United Kingdom, so that’s why I do my best to influence all the people, the ambassadors of the surrounding countries, to work together”. Xavier Bertrand, the influential French politician who runs the Hauts-de-France region, says Brussels’ tone should change:

“I know one thing for sure – nobody has the right to punish the UK and the British people. It was a sovereign choice… punishing and looking to punish is a terrible mistake. It would be a bad message to send. It was the will of the people who voted, regardless of the consequences. It would give rise to the feeling that there’s something with more power than the will of the people, or wanting to go against the will of the people. That would be a terrible error.”

The suggestion in today’s papers is that May’s speech will aim to go over the head of Barnier and appeal to the EU27 to break the deadlock. Clearly it is in the interests of EU politicians like the two above to do that. Whether the EU27 can behave reasonably and rationally is another question…

Tags:
People: / /
September 21, 2017 at 12:31 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Timothy on George Osborne’s latest:

“Evening Standard editorials will soon be shortlisted for the Booker Prize.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser
May Talks Down CETA Plus Option May Talks Down CETA Plus Option
DEx-ODUS Continues DEx-ODUS Continues
EU Berets at LibDem Conference EU Berets at LibDem Conference
Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand
Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night
Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million
Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit
Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK
Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy
Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit” Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit”
Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army
Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022 Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit
Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles
Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained