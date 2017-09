Boris Johnson & Chancellor Philip Hammond leave side by side after the Cabinet meeting, which lasted around 2.5 hours. No word from either. pic.twitter.com/ZimOPksPua — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) September 21, 2017

Boris and Hammond clearly made to walk out together from this morning’s two and a half hour Cabinet as some show of unity. “Is he your new best friend?” heckles the BBC’s Chris Mason…