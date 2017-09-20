Williamson: “No Evidence” of Abuse From Labour Members

Over in the Corbybnista alternative reality Chris Williamson has again claimed there is “no evidence” of online abuse or anti-Semitism from Labour members. Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRadio, Williamson said:

“I know some people have expressed anxiety, and the abuse online is unacceptable, but that isn’t from Labour party members. There’s no evidence as far as I’m aware [that] any of the abuse online is being perpetrated by them.”

There were stories on Guido yesterday and in all the papers today about yet more hard-left anti-Semitic abuse. Will Williamson even be backing the new rules to combat anti-Semitism at conference?

Tags: ,
People:
September 20, 2017 at 1:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

President Trump at the UN:

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented but that socialism has been faithfully implemented.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser
Owen Goes Full Brent Owen Goes Full Brent
What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face? What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face?
Labour Moderates Screwed Labour Moderates Screwed
WATCH Boris: “I’m Not Resigning” WATCH Boris: “I’m Not Resigning”
Corbynistas Seek Right to Suspend NEC Elections With “Venezuela Amendment” Corbynistas Seek Right to Suspend NEC Elections With “Venezuela Amendment”
Osborne Repents Osborne Repents
Meanwhile on Labour’s Facebook Forum Meanwhile on Labour’s Facebook Forum
Heywood Breaching Cabinet Manual by Bypassing Ministers Heywood Breaching Cabinet Manual by Bypassing Ministers
Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government
May Talks Down CETA Plus Option May Talks Down CETA Plus Option
Momentum Chair: “I’d Rather Have Solidarity With North Korea Than USA” Momentum Chair: “I’d Rather Have Solidarity With North Korea Than USA”
DEx-ODUS Continues DEx-ODUS Continues
WATCH: Lol-Ney Simply the Best WATCH: Lol-Ney Simply the Best
WATCH: Boris Meets Trump WATCH: Boris Meets Trump
EU Berets at LibDem Conference EU Berets at LibDem Conference
Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand
Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night
Loser LibDems Losing the Plot Loser LibDems Losing the Plot
Heil Duncan! Hitler Tash on Alan Heil Duncan! Hitler Tash on Alan