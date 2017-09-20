Williamson: “No Evidence” of Abuse From Labour Members

Over in the Corbybnista alternative reality Chris Williamson has again claimed there is “no evidence” of online abuse or anti-Semitism from Labour members. Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRadio, Williamson said:

“I know some people have expressed anxiety, and the abuse online is unacceptable, but that isn’t from Labour party members. There’s no evidence as far as I’m aware [that] any of the abuse online is being perpetrated by them.”

There were stories on Guido yesterday and in all the papers today about yet more hard-left anti-Semitic abuse. Will Williamson even be backing the new rules to combat anti-Semitism at conference?