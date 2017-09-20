Osborne Lands Job Number 7

George Osborne has landed job number seven (and eight?): visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and dean’s fellow at its business school. Those jobs in full:

Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker Adviser to Blackrock Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership Fellow at McCain Institute Editor of the Evening Standard Economics professor, Manchester University Visiting fellow at Stanford University

This one, unusually, is unpaid. Though Stanford did pay him £30,000 for a speech last year.