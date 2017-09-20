Osborne Lands Job Number 7

George Osborne has landed job number seven (and eight?): visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and dean’s fellow at its business school. Those jobs in full:
- Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker
- Adviser to Blackrock
- Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership
- Fellow at McCain Institute
- Editor of the Evening Standard
- Economics professor, Manchester University
- Visiting fellow at Stanford University
This one, unusually, is unpaid. Though Stanford did pay him £30,000 for a speech last year.