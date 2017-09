when ur press accreditation for labour conference gets declined cos the cops think ur a security risk 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uWoGs9p7aV — Michael Segalov (@MikeSegalov) September 20, 2017

Michael Segalov is a Corbynista journalist from Vice, best known for ruining a Tim Farron photo op. That moment when your party is taken over by nutters and the police won’t let them attend your conference…