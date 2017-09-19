Osborne Repents

In his Standard leader today George Osborne all but admits that he did make that infamous “chopped up in a bag in my freezer” comment about Theresa May. This evening’s editorial praises May on modern slavery, suggesting her critics should now refrain from OTT language about her:

“In the battles over Brexit, and over the future direction of the Conservative Party, some harsh words have been said about the Prime Minister. Her advisers created a poisonous atmosphere among senior Tories. But they are now gone, and a much more consensual team has recently replaced them in Downing Street. Mrs May’s critics in her party will want to respond in kind. We can reflect that strong differences of opinion do not need intemperate language, even when said in jest.”

So he did say it then. Think “sorry” is the word he’s looking for…

Tags: ,
People: /
September 19, 2017 at 2:13 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Osborne Repents Osborne Repents
Today Going Out of Fashion Today Going Out of Fashion
Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum
Morning Star Fights Capitalism Morning Star Fights Capitalism
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up
Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Websites Included in Today Paper Review Websites Included in Today Paper Review
Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage
Assed Baig Out Assed Baig Out
Remain Papers Backing Juncker Remain Papers Backing Juncker
Guardian is a Charity Case Guardian is a Charity Case
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers
Canary Joins Impress Canary Joins Impress