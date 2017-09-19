Labour Moderates Screwed

Labour’s NEC has approved the Corbynista plan to reduce the threshold of MPs required for leadership nominations to 10%, which equates to just 26 MPs when MEPs lose their jobs after Brexit. The vote is all but certain to be won at conference. The threshold could fall again to 5% next year. Blairite MPs don’t have a hope of keeping a left-wing candidate off the ballot. They’re screwed…

Corbynistas are bullish:

Sign of things to come…

September 19, 2017 at 4:39 pm



