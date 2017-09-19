Labour Moderates Screwed

Labour’s NEC has approved the Corbynista plan to reduce the threshold of MPs required for leadership nominations to 10%, which equates to just 26 MPs when MEPs lose their jobs after Brexit. The vote is all but certain to be won at conference. The threshold could fall again to 5% next year. Blairite MPs don’t have a hope of keeping a left-wing candidate off the ballot. They’re screwed…

Corbynistas are bullish:

Pete Willsman, of the Campaign for Labour Democracy, just told party NEC meeting: “Some of our MPs deserve to be attacked.” Lovely. — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) September 19, 2017

Sign of things to come…