Corbynistas Seek Right to Suspend NEC Elections With “Venezuela Amendment”

Corbynistas are launching a power grab at Labour conference by seeking to pass a rule change giving them the right to suspend NEC elections in the event of an “emergency“. At present the rules dictate that NEC elections take place every two years. Guido has been leaked a draft of the recommendations the NEC are set to make for this year’s conference vote (if the NEC recommends delegates vote a certain way it tends to be a done deal). Included in their suggestions is a clause proposing to allow the NEC to suspend elections if they declare an emergency:

“The term of office in each of the five NEC divisions shall be two years starting immediately after the close of Party conference to which the election result is reported except where the NEC issues procedural guidance otherwise on an emergency temporal basis.”

This is being described in non-Corbynista circles as a “Venezuela amendment” – a naked attempt by Corbynistas to have the right to suspend NEC elections, under the guise of an “emergency“. What constitutes an “emergency” is unspecified, it would appear it can be declared on a whim by the Corbynista-controlled NEC. President Maduro would be proud of this one…