Corbynistas Seek Right to Suspend NEC Elections With “Venezuela Amendment”

Corbynistas are launching a power grab at Labour conference by seeking to pass a rule change giving them the right to suspend NEC elections in the event of an “emergency“. At present the rules dictate that NEC elections take place every two years. Guido has been leaked a draft of the recommendations the NEC are set to make for this year’s conference vote (if the NEC recommends delegates vote a certain way it tends to be a done deal). Included in their suggestions is a clause proposing to allow the NEC to suspend elections if they declare an emergency:

“The term of office in each of the five NEC divisions shall be two years starting immediately after the close of Party conference to which the election result is reported except where the NEC issues procedural guidance otherwise on an emergency temporal basis.”

This is being described in non-Corbynista circles as a “Venezuela amendment” – a naked attempt by Corbynistas to have the right to suspend NEC elections, under the guise of an “emergency“. What constitutes an “emergency” is unspecified, it would appear it can be declared on a whim by the Corbynista-controlled NEC. President Maduro would be proud of this one…

Tags: ,
September 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dom Cummings unloading in an epic tweet thread:

“Brexit requires huge change so reboot Downing St/civil service or Seamus will be siting next to Heywood reviewing your tax records shortly.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Meanwhile on Labour’s Facebook Forum Meanwhile on Labour’s Facebook Forum
Heywood Breaching Cabinet Manual by Bypassing Ministers Heywood Breaching Cabinet Manual by Bypassing Ministers
Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government
May Talks Down CETA Plus Option May Talks Down CETA Plus Option
Momentum Chair: “I’d Rather Have Solidarity With North Korea Than USA” Momentum Chair: “I’d Rather Have Solidarity With North Korea Than USA”
DEx-ODUS Continues DEx-ODUS Continues
WATCH: Lol-Ney Simply the Best WATCH: Lol-Ney Simply the Best
WATCH: Boris Meets Trump WATCH: Boris Meets Trump
EU Berets at LibDem Conference EU Berets at LibDem Conference
Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand Cabinet Brexit Split: Where They Stand
Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night Gardiner: Watson Not Up To Explaining Single Market Late at Night
Loser LibDems Losing the Plot Loser LibDems Losing the Plot
Heil Duncan! Hitler Tash on Alan Heil Duncan! Hitler Tash on Alan
Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million Boris Article Wasn’t Wrong About £350 Million
Green: No, Boris Won’t Be Sacked Green: No, Boris Won’t Be Sacked
Rudd Refuses to Answer If She Wants to be Leader Rudd Refuses to Answer If She Wants to be Leader
Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit Rudd: I Don’t Want Boris Managing Brexit
Parsons Green Terror Attack: Updates Parsons Green Terror Attack: Updates
Trump: Parsons Green Terrorist “In Sights of Scotland Yard” Trump: Parsons Green Terrorist “In Sights of Scotland Yard”
LibDems Learn to Speak English LibDems Learn to Speak English