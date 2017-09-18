Vicki ‘Hitler is Zionist God’ Kirby Now Unite Official

A former Labour parliamentary candidate who was twice suspended from the party for anti-Semitic comments is now working for Unite as a regional officer. Guido can reveal that Vicki Kirby has been hired by Len McCluskey’s trade union despite her notorious history of anti-Semitic statements. In 2014 Kirby was ditched as a Labour PPC after a string of disturbing tweets where she suggested Hitler is the “Zionist God”:

Kirby was Vice Chair of Woking Labour Party, and refused to step down even as she was reported to the police by a fellow party official. She was suspended for a second time following another Guido story

Now Kirby is understood to be working for Unite, based in the union’s South East regional office. Kirby was contacted multiple times and put the phone down on Guido when we attempted to speak to her.  A Unite spokesman said: “We do not comment on staffing matters.” Remarkable that Unite won’t comment on this woman being on their payroll…

