Momentum Chair: “I’d Rather Have Solidarity With North Korea Than USA”

A Labour Party and Momentum official sports the flag of North Korea in her Twitter bio and says she has “solidarity” with the communist pariah state:

Sarah Cundy, who is the Canterbury CLP Youth Officer and Canterbury Momentum Chair, reckons the DPRK is “willing to stand up to imperialism” and “has weapons to keep themselves and their population safe”, concluding “I’d rather have solidarity with DPRK than the USA”:

She is pictured above with Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and Canterbury Labour MP Rosie Duffield. Are they going to have a word?