May Talks Down CETA Plus Option

“I don’t recognise the simple binary approach to the question of Brexit and the future relationship between the UK and the European Union post-Brexit. I’ve always said that we’re not looking to take a model off the shelf of a relationship that current exists because the UK is unique. We’re already in the European Union and so we have a relationship with the EU already. When we come out we want to make sure we negotiate a good deal, a bespoke deal, a deal that is right for the United Kingdom.”

Speaking in Canada Theresa May has distanced herself from the CETA plus option for Brexit preferred by Boris, Gove and Vote Leave. She says it is not a binary choice between EEA light and CETA plus, implying government policy will fall somewhere in the middle. It needs to be further along the spectrum towards CETA plus and away from the Hammond / Heywood / Robbins EEA light option to satisfy Brexiteers…