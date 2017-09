First Olly Robbins this morning, now Guido can report another DExEU departure: Antony Phillipson, a career civil servant who was the Director of Trade and Partnerships in the Brexit department and described as a key player in deciding what kind of trade deals Brexit creates. Guido understands Phillipson is moving to New York to become Consul General. He has been a civil servant since 1993 so this is being seen as a promotion and natural civil service progression. Two senior departures today…