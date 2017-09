“You could call it backseat driving” – Amber Rudd reacts to Boris Johnson comments on #Brexit #marr https://t.co/JjlWvzSdWt pic.twitter.com/OGcsG575rh — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 17, 2017

Amber Rudd machines gun Boris on Marr, accusing him of “backseat driving” and sternly insisting “I don’t want him managing the Brexit process“. Never mind that Rudd is an arch-Remainer who is equally ambitious as Boris, she lost the referendum and Boris won it…

UPDATE: That’s not what she used to say…