Green: No, Boris Isn’t Going to Be Sacked

Will Boris Johnson be sacked over his Brexit comments? “No, he isn’t” @DamianGreen tells @skynewsniall #Paterson pic.twitter.com/PnfLCBR1Nn
— Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) September 17, 2017
Damian Green disappoints Boris-hating journalists by confirming that he isn’t going to be sacked. There was nothing in Boris’ article which went against current government policy – as Fraser Nelson says it doesn’t contradict policy, it articulates it better – and BoJo’s team are working hard this morning to insist he is fully behind the PM. Excitable stories and analysis about Boris being sacked are pre-conference dramatisation…