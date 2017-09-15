Trump: Parsons Green Terrorist “In Sights of Scotland Yard”


Scotland Yard had just finished briefing the press, specifically refusing to answer questions about suspects, when the President posted this tweet. A Twitter intelligence leak or speculation?

UPDATE: For an idea of what Number 10 will be thinking right now:

Tags:
People:
September 15, 2017 at 11:47 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Osborne has told more than one person he will not stop attacking Theresa May until

“she is chopped up in bags in my freezer”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Updates: Parsons Green Explosion Updates: Parsons Green Explosion
JHB: MPs Got Pay Rise Despite Pay Cap JHB: MPs Got Pay Rise Despite Pay Cap
Osborne Condemned in Tory MPs’ WhatsApp Group Osborne Condemned in Tory MPs’ WhatsApp Group
Venezuelan Government: Eat Your Rabbits Venezuelan Government: Eat Your Rabbits
Burgon Bashes British Human Rights on Russia Today Burgon Bashes British Human Rights on Russia Today
Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum
New Statesman’s Rude Ruth Page Break New Statesman’s Rude Ruth Page Break
Mogg: Osborne is Poor Man’s Ted Heath Mogg: Osborne is Poor Man’s Ted Heath
Morning Star Fights Capitalism Morning Star Fights Capitalism
Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral
Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy
Tory MP Tops Salary League as Linesman Tory MP Tops Salary League as Linesman
Labour Sexist on Equalities Committee Labour Sexist on Equalities Committee
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
May on Fabbers’ First Date May on Fabbers’ First Date
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up
Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit” Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit”
Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army
Maude’s Truth Bullets Maude’s Truth Bullets