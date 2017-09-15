Today Going Out of Fashion

More than a few Today listeners were bewildered by this morning’s programme resembling a long Burberry advert, as Sarah Sands continues the Standard-isation of the BBC’s flagship news show. Even Anna Wintour’s brother wasn’t a fan…
David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…
“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”