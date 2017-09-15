Police: Parsons Green Incident “Terrorist-Related”

A British Transport Police spokesman has confirmed that the police are treating this morning’s incident at Parsons Green as “terrorist-related”. A senior officer said:

“At this stage we are treating the matter as a terrorist-related incident and the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command will take responsibility for that investigation.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.”

The Prime Minister will chair COBRA at 13.00.

UPDATE 11.38: Met Police statement: