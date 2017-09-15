Police: Parsons Green Incident “Terrorist-Related”

A British Transport Police spokesman has confirmed that the police are treating this morning’s incident at Parsons Green as “terrorist-related”. A senior officer said:
“At this stage we are treating the matter as a terrorist-related incident and the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command will take responsibility for that investigation.”
Prime Minister Theresa May said:
“My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident.”
The Prime Minister will chair COBRA at 13.00.
UPDATE 11.38: Met Police statement:
“This was a detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device… 18 are injured, most injuries are flash burns” says MET police #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/Y8u6XV2NIi
— Sky News (@SkyNews) 15 September 2017