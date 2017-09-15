Osborne Condemned in Tory MPs’ WhatsApp Group

Nadine Dorries makes the point on Good Morning Britain that if one of the presenters had said something similar to Osborne’s “chopped up in bags in my freezer” comment about a colleague they’d be out of a job. Nads has written to the Chief Whip arguing Osborne’s conference pass should be taken away – last night another MP forwarded Guido this message in the Tory WhatsApp group from Nadine making the case:

Meanwhile Osborne has been condemned by the domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid for “condoning a culture of violence against women”. It’s not going well for him…