Julia Hartley-Brewer: MPs Got Pay Rise Despite Pay Cap

.@JuliaHB1 challenges politicians over why they have taken a pay rise whilst others have had their pay capped #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/txb8sF9WgM
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) 14 September 2017
Julia Hartley-Brewer challenged MPs over the £1,000 pay rise they received despite the public sector pay cap. During a discussion about the cap on BBC Question Time, Julia said:
“Interestingly, earlier this year, three of the people on this panel, all MPs, took a £1,000 pay rise to £76,000 a year… I happen to know a brain surgeon who earns half that. Being an MP, with all due respect, isn’t brain surgery, and yet you guys think you are worth so much more than people doing front line jobs.”
She ain’t wrong…