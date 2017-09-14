Time for European businesses to stand up for a fair Brexit deal

by communications firm PLMR’s Brexit Unit

To judge by a lot of media coverage about Brexit, you could be forgiven for thinking that all important decisions rest with Jean-Claude Junker. Rather than seeing the European Commission as an almighty entity, one could see it as a kind of political secretariat (albeit a powerful one) for the interests of the Continent’s national leaders; for the political interests of Chancellor Merkel and President Macron in particular. But there is another powerful voice that has been curiously absent from the Brexit debate: the voice of businesses, large and small, from across the European mainland.

European firms have no real interest in seeing a punitive, anti-trade settlement after Brexit. Any marginal market share benefits they may receive from anti-UK protectionism would be more than offset by the broader economic problems that such a settlement would cause. Businesses are not interested in political pride or point-scoring – they are interested in certainty, simplicity, sensible regulation and the removal of barriers to trade and commerce.

British businesses have been very vocal about their interests in this process. Governments must listen to businesses but not be led by the nose. Business lobbying is not always in the broader national interest as the 2008 financial crisis showed, and politicians must listen foremost to their electorates. But it helps to also let companies have a say on the stewardship of the economy. UK firms have had their say and now it is time for European firms to stand up for a fair Brexit settlement.

EU companies will want a pragmatic deal. They will still want to access London’s financial markets and to sell goods and services to our 60 million-strong population, and they will want to be able to do business with our companies as they always have. Making these points to the Commission, but especially also to their national governments, should help avert a punitive deal.

Businesses know that there is no point ruminating on past decisions or seeking to undermine the result of the 2016 referendum. They want a deal that benefits both sides because they know that trade is not a zero-sum game. Let us encourage European companies to find their voice and to make their points forcefully to their representatives.

PLMR’s Brexit Unit advises organisations on managing the transition to a post-EU framework in the UK. Consultants Joe Mitton and Simon Darby are on hand to field queries – for more information visit www.brexitunit.co.uk

Tags: , ,
September 14, 2017 at 9:50 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK Dyson: No Deal Brexit Won’t Hurt UK
Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy Watch: New No 10 “Road to Brexit” Social Media Strategy
Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit” Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit”
Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army
Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022 Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit
Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles
Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained
Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel
Clarke to Blair: Brexit Inevitable Clarke to Blair: Brexit Inevitable
Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events
Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit
Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn
Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK
Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill
Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit
Politico PlayBook Adds to Morning Inbox Congestion Politico PlayBook Adds to Morning Inbox Congestion