New Statesman’s Rude Ruth Page Break

An accidentally naughty page break in this week’s New Statesman, as an interview with Ruth Davidson reads:
“On education, she wants to encourage innovation by giving head…”
“…teachers autonomy over budgets…” obviously…
An accidentally naughty page break in this week’s New Statesman, as an interview with Ruth Davidson reads:
“On education, she wants to encourage innovation by giving head…”
“…teachers autonomy over budgets…” obviously…
David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…
“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”