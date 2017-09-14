Mogg: Osborne is a Poor Man’s Ted Heath

Osborne’s vitriol has not resonated with even strongly pro-Remain Tory MPs to whom Guido has spoken. This from Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC sums up feeling among much of the parliamentary party:

“The sadness of George Osborne is that he is a formidably able man. He served with distinction as Chancellor of the Exchequer and he has decided since leaving parliament to emulate a rather less successful Edward Heath. And I think this type of bitterness and bile ends up making the person who has that bitterness and bile feel resentful and sad and has no effect on broader politics. His firepower diminishes with every bitter outburst and for so able a man that is something we should be sad about rather than particularly condemn.”

Yesterday the Standard’s first edition splashed on two different stories, both attacking Theresa May. He’s trying too hard…

Quote of the Day

George Osborne has told more than one person he will not stop attacking Theresa May until

“she is chopped up in bags in my freezer”

