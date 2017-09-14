Burgon Bashes British Human Rights on Russia Today

Top Corbynista Richard Burgon was the main guest on Russia Today‘s current affairs discussion programme Going Underground this week where he spent ten minutes bashing the state of British prisons. Naturally not one word of criticism was offered against the Russian prison system, which is notoriously brutal, oppressive and has received widespread condemnation by human rights organisations. This year Amnesty International said that torture and ill-treatment are “widespread and systematic” in Russian prisons, and that inmates suffered from neglect including a lack of proper medical care. Russia is almost at the bottom of the Rule of Law Index. Must have slipped his mind…