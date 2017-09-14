Bob Stewart: Teacher Told Kids Not to Talk to My Son Because His Dad is a Tory MP

Bob Stewart MP tells #Parliament that a teacher told kids not to speak to his son because he’s the son of a Tory MP. #Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/3GqTzZw0Z7 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 14, 2017

During the debate on abuse of MPs, Bob Stewart has told the Commons of a disturbing story involving a teacher and his young son:

“During the last general election, a teacher tells the class of my 13 year-old boy that nobody should talk to him because he’s the son of a Conservative MP.”

You’d think it unbelievable, but then teachers had primary school kids put hammer and sickle posters in the windows on election day, so it’s hardly beyond the realms of fantasy. Chilling…