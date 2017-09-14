Teacher Told Children Not to Talk to Tory MP’s Son

During the debate on abuse of MPs, Bob Stewart has told the Commons of a disturbing story involving a teacher and his young son:

“During the last general election, a teacher tells the class of my 13 year-old boy that nobody should talk to him because he’s the son of a Conservative MP.”

You’d think it unbelievable, but then teachers had primary school kids put hammer and sickle posters in the windows on election day, so it’s hardly beyond the realms of fantasy. Chilling…

September 14, 2017 at 2:55 pm



Quote of the Day

George Osborne has told more than one person he will not stop attacking Theresa May until

“she is chopped up in bags in my freezer”

