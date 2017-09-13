Tory MP Tops Up Salary as Europa League Linesman

New Tory MP Douglas Ross topped up his salary over the summer by working as an assistant referee in Scottish Premier League and UEFA Europa League football matches. Ross, who once got into trouble for dodging parliamentary duties as an MSP so he could run the line in a Real Madrid game, was paid £425 to officiate in top flight games in August and September. He also pocketed £1,436 as the assistant referee in the Marseille vs Domzale Europa League match two weeks ago. He sounds like a bit of a legend.
11 August 2017, received £97.50 for Buckie Thistle v Raith Rovers.
11 August 2017, received £97.50 for Dundee v Dundee United.
24 August 2017, received £425 for Hamilton Academical v Dundee.
24 August 2017, received £130 for Livingston v Dunfermline Athletic.
7 September 2017, received £130 for Caledonian Thistle v Morton.
7 September 2017, received £425 for Celtic v St Johnstone.
1 September 2017, received £1,436.35 from UEFA for NK Domzale v Olympique de Marseille.
These late vote nights clashing with Champions League games will be hurting this lino in the pocket…