PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 13 September.

Q2 Philip Davies (Shipley)

Q3 Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby)

Q4 Edward Argar (Charnwood)

Q5 James Heappey (Wells)

Q6 Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley)

Q7 Hannah Bardell (Livingston)

Q8 Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) When she next plans to meet the Mayor of the West Midlands to discuss the economy of that region; and if she will make a statement.

Q9 Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)

Q10 Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)

Q11 Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North)

Q12 Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Q13 Jonathan Edwards (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Q14 Norman Lamb (North Norfolk)

Q15 David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

