Which Minister Authorised Heywood to Attack Maude?

Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Heywood is very upset with Francis Maude for speaking the truth about the civil service. In a speech last night (which is well worth your time), Maude warned that Whitehall is “deeply flawed”, not up to scratch to make a success of Brexit, guilty of promoting sub-par employees, covering up failure and lying to ministers. Any Secretary of State who has ever tried to do anything approaching a radical reform will tell you the same. If a politician ever wants to do something which might improve the country, the civil service blob stands in their way.

Heywood has launched a personal attack on Maude in response: “It is a pity that Lord Maude has chosen to attack the organisation and its dedicated staff with a wholly inaccurate portrayal of what is widely regarded as one of the world’s most effective and efficient civil services”. This isn’t  a fair critique of the Maude speech – he went to great effort to stress he wasn’t attacking individuals. And the claim that it was an “inaccurate portrayal” is guff. It is very unusual for a civil servant to go on the record to the press attacking a politician like this. The civil service code clearly states mandarins must “ensure you have Ministerial authorisation for any contact with the media”. Which minister authorised Heywood’s attack on Maude? Or has he breached his own code?

Tags: ,
People:
September 13, 2017 at 5:20 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Osborne has told more than one person he will not stop attacking Theresa May until

“she is chopped up in bags in my freezer”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
May on Fabbers’ First Date May on Fabbers’ First Date
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up
Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit” Farage to Juncker: “You’ve Learnt Nothing From Brexit”
Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army Juncker: EU Will Expand and Have Its Own Army
Maude’s Truth Bullets Maude’s Truth Bullets
Bell Pottinger Bust Bell Pottinger Bust
Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022 Bridges: Transition Until End of 2022
TUC’s Champagne Socialism TUC’s Champagne Socialism
Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative
Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons Guido’s Labour Brexit Explainer As Seen in Commons
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Listen: Burgon’s Strikes Car Crash Listen: Burgon’s Strikes Car Crash
Corbynistas Call for “Scab” Skinner to Be Deselected Corbynistas Call for “Scab” Skinner to Be Deselected
Full List: Labour Rebels Full List: Labour Rebels
Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit Full List: MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit
UKIP Leadership Candidate: “We’re in Danger of Becoming Nazis” UKIP Leadership Candidate: “We’re in Danger of Becoming Nazis”
McDonnell Leers at Attractive Air Stewardesses McDonnell Leers at Attractive Air Stewardesses
Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles
Textbook #DespiteBrexit from Reuters Textbook #DespiteBrexit from Reuters