Labour Sexist Elected to Women and Equalities Committee

Labour’s Jared O’Mara has been elected to the Women and Equalities Select Committee, becoming the first MP who has called a woman an “ugly b****” to hold the position. Guido has revealed O’Mara’s chequered history with the fairer sex. While a member of band the Dirty Rotten Troubadours, a young O’Mara penned and performed a song entitled “I Wish I Were A Misogynist”. Listen to him sing the chorus:

“I wish I were a misogynist

I’d put her in her place

I wish I were a misogynist

I’d smash her in her face.”

A former date of O’Mara’s told Guido of her shock when the MP allegedly “flipped” after she turned him down on a night out:

“I met him on the dating app Happn in August last year. I was chatting to him, he seemed alright and I met up with him once but it was obvious nothing was going to be going on with him. He’s the DJ for West Street Live so I saw him from time to time. In March this year I was out with my friend. There was a bit of an incident. My friend was standing in front of the DJ booth and Jared kicked her coat out of the way… I joked that the DJ had a problem with me because I turned him down… He just flipped, we were having an alright conversation then he just stepped back, looked at me and went “I wouldn’t touch you with a manky woman’s c*ck you ugly b*tch”.

O’Mara also received an open letter from a female constituent earlier this year, detailing a list of unsavoury allegations about an evening at a nightclub, including that a bouncer hit her in the face as O’Mara looked on and did nothing. It reads:

“My black eye faded after a week or so, and while I was waiting for it to do so I joined the legions of women who cover up their bruises on a daily basis… when I heard that you’d be elected, my first thought was surprise. We had a bit of a laugh about it in the pub (“Guess who the new MP for Sheffield Hallam is! Remember that wazzock who had us thrown out of West Street Live by his bouncers, and they gave me a black eye?”). And then that Saturday morning, when someone alerted me to the rumours about you on the internet, and that song … I felt physically sick. And the arrogance and the contempt suddenly made more sense. Did you refuse to speak to me because I was a woman, and you don’t like being challenged by women? Did you deny ever having met my friend because she turned you down and challenged you? “Do you think that women should be “put in their place” by whatever means necessary, even if this means calling in people who are considerably stronger to do so? It’s been over a month now, and you have still never acknowledged that your past behaviour might possibly be ever so slightly misogynistic. I’m not really expecting a response to this which is why, in the light of Yvette Cooper’s excellent speech calling out vitriol the other day, I’m taking the liberty of copying this to some of your colleagues in the hope that somewhere along the line you can acknowledge your behaviour.”

The next time someone from Labour brings up Philip Davies…