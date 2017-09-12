MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit in Full

These are the MPs who voted against the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at Second Reading:
Ms Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)
Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)
Heidi Alexander (Labour – Lewisham East)
Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)
Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)
Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)
Jonathan Ashworth (Labour (Co-op) – Leicester South)
Mr Adrian Bailey (Labour (Co-op) – West Bromwich West)
Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)
Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)
Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)
Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Wavertree)
Mr Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)
Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)
Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (Labour – City of Durham)
Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)
Tracy Brabin (Labour (Co-op) – Batley and Spen)
Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)
Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat – Carshalton and Wallington)
Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)
Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)
Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)
Mr Nicholas Brown (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East)
Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)
Ms Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)
Richard Burden (Labour – Birmingham, Northfield)
Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)
Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)
Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)
Sir Vince Cable (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)
Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)
Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride)
Mr Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)
Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)
Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)
Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)
Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)
Jenny Chapman (Labour – Darlington)
Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Enfield, Southgate)
Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)
Ann Clwyd (Labour – Cynon Valley)
Vernon Coaker (Labour – Gedling)
Ann Coffey (Labour – Stockport)
Julie Cooper (Labour – Burnley)
Rosie Cooper (Labour – West Lancashire)
Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)
Jeremy Corbyn (Labour – Islington North)
Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)
Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)
Mary Creagh (Labour – Wakefield)
Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) – Walthamstow)
Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)
John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)
Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)
Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)
Mr Jim Cunningham (Labour – Coventry South)
Sir Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)
Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)
Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) – Swansea West)
Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)
Gloria De Piero (Labour – Ashfield)
Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)
Emma Dent Coad (Labour – Kensington)
Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)
Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)
Anneliese Dodds (Labour (Co-op) – Oxford East)
Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) – Cardiff South and Penarth)
Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)
Dr David Drew (Labour (Co-op) – Stroud)
Jack Dromey (Labour – Birmingham, Erdington)
Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)
Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)
Ms Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)
Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)
Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)
Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Riverside)
Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)
Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)
Chris Evans (Labour (Co-op) – Islwyn)
Paul Farrelly (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)
Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)
Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party – Motherwell and Wishaw)
Jim Fitzpatrick (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)
Colleen Fletcher (Labour – Coventry North East)
Paul Flynn (Labour – Newport West)
James Frith (Labour – Bury North)
Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)
Hugh Gaffney (Labour – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)
Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) – Ilford South)
Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)
Ruth George (Labour – High Peak)
Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party – North East Fife)
Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)
Preet Kaur Gill (Labour (Co-op) – Birmingham, Edgbaston)
Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)
Mr Roger Godsiff (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)
Helen Goodman (Labour – Bishop Auckland)
Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)
Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)
Neil Gray (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)
Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)
Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)
Margaret Greenwood (Labour – Wirral West)
Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)
John Grogan (Labour – Keighley)
Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Denton and Reddish)
Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)
Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)
Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)
Ms Harriet Harman (Labour – Camberwell and Peckham)
Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)
Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)
Sue Hayman (Labour – Workington)
John Healey (Labour – Wentworth and Dearne)
Mr Mark Hendrick (Labour (Co-op) – Preston)
Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
Mr Stephen Hepburn (Labour – Jarrow)
Lady Hermon (Independent – North Down)
Mike Hill (Labour – Hartlepool)
Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) – Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)
Dame Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)
Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)
Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)
Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)
Mr George Howarth (Labour – Knowsley)
Dr Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)
Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)
Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)
Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley Central)
Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)
Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)
Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)
Graham P Jones (Labour – Hyndburn)
Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)
Susan Elan Jones (Labour – Clwyd South)
Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)
Barbara Keeley (Labour – Worsley and Eccles South)
Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)
Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)
Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)
Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)
Lesley Laird (Labour – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)
Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat – North Norfolk)
Mr David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)
Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)
Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)
Ms Karen Lee (Labour – Lincoln)
Mr Chris Leslie (Labour (Co-op) – Nottingham East)
Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)
Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)
Mr Ivan Lewis (Labour – Bury South)
David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)
Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrat – Eastbourne)
Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale)
Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)
Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)
Ian C. Lucas (Labour – Wrexham)
Holly Lynch (Labour – Halifax)
Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)
Mr Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)
Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)
Seema Malhotra (Labour (Co-op) – Feltham and Heston)
Gordon Marsden (Labour – Blackpool South)
Sandy Martin (Labour – Ipswich)
Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) – York Central)
Christian Matheson (Labour – City of Chester)
Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)
Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)
Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)
Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough)
Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)
Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld)
John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)
Mr Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)
Conor McGinn (Labour – St Helens North)
Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)
Liz McInnes (Labour – Heywood and Middleton)
Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)
Jim McMahon (Labour (Co-op) – Oldham West and Royton)
Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)
John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)
Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)
Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)
Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)
Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)
Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)
Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)
Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)
Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)
Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)
Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
Alex Norris (Labour (Co-op) – Nottingham North)
Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)
Jared O’Mara (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)
Fiona Onasanya (Labour – Peterborough)
Melanie Onn (Labour – Great Grimsby)
Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
Kate Osamor (Labour (Co-op) – Edmonton)
Albert Owen (Labour – Ynys Môn)
Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley East)
Teresa Pearce (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)
Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)
Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)
Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)
Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)
Laura Pidcock (Labour – North West Durham)
Jo Platt (Labour (Co-op) – Leigh)
Luke Pollard (Labour (Co-op) – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)
Stephen Pound (Labour – Ealing North)
Lucy Powell (Labour (Co-op) – Manchester Central)
Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)
Faisal Rashid (Labour – Warrington South)
Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)
Mr Steve Reed (Labour (Co-op) – Croydon North)
Christina Rees (Labour (Co-op) – Neath)
Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)
Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)
Emma Reynolds (Labour – Wolverhampton North East)
Jonathan Reynolds (Labour (Co-op) – Stalybridge and Hyde)
Ms Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)
Mr Geoffrey Robinson (Labour – Coventry North West)
Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)
Danielle Rowley (Labour – Midlothian)
Chris Ruane (Labour – Vale of Clwyd)
Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour (Co-op) – Brighton, Kemptown)
Joan Ryan (Labour – Enfield North)
Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)
Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)
Mr Barry Sheerman (Labour (Co-op) – Huddersfield)
Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)
Paula Sherriff (Labour – Dewsbury)
Mr Gavin Shuker (Labour (Co-op) – Luton South)
Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)
Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)
Ruth Smeeth (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent North)
Angela Smith (Labour – Penistone and Stocksbridge)
Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)
Eleanor Smith (Labour – Wolverhampton South West)
Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)
Laura Smith (Labour – Crewe and Nantwich)
Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)
Owen Smith (Labour – Pontypridd)
Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)
Gareth Snell (Labour (Co-op) – Stoke-on-Trent Central)
Alex Sobel (Labour (Co-op) – Leeds North West)
Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)
Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)
Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)
Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)
Mr Paul J Sweeney (Labour (Co-op) – Glasgow North East)
Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrat – East Dunbartonshire)
Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)
Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)
Gareth Thomas (Labour (Co-op) – Harrow West)
Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)
Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)
Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)
Jon Trickett (Labour – Hemsworth)
Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)
Stephen Twigg (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, West Derby)
Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)
Chuka Umunna (Labour – Streatham)
Keith Vaz (Labour – Leicester East)
Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)
Thelma Walker (Labour – Colne Valley)
Tom Watson (Labour – West Bromwich East)
Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)
Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)
Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)
Martin Whitfield (Labour – East Lothian)
Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)
Dr Paul Williams (Labour – Stockton South)
Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)
Chris Williamson (Labour – Derby North)
Phil Wilson (Labour – Sedgefield)
Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)
John Woodcock (Labour (Co-op) – Barrow and Furness)
Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)
Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)
238 Labour MPs, 34 SNP, 12 LibDems, 4 Plaid, Lady Hermon and Caroline Lucas… Zero Tories…