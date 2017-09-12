MPs Who Voted to Block Brexit in Full

These are the MPs who voted against the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill at Second Reading:

Ms Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Heidi Alexander (Labour – Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Bow)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour – Weaver Vale)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour (Co-op) – Leicester South)

Mr Adrian Bailey (Labour (Co-op) – West Bromwich West)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party – Livingston)

Margaret Beckett (Labour – Derby South)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds Central)

Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Wavertree)

Mr Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party – Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party – Aberdeen North)

Dr Roberta Blackman-Woods (Labour – City of Durham)

Paul Blomfield (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Tracy Brabin (Labour (Co-op) – Batley and Spen)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour – Exeter)

Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat – Carshalton and Wallington)

Kevin Brennan (Labour – Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lyn Brown (Labour – West Ham)

Mr Nicholas Brown (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Labour – Westminster North)

Richard Burden (Labour – Birmingham, Northfield)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent Central)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Sir Vince Cable (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party – East Kilbride)

Mr Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool, Walton)

Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party – Dunfermline and West Fife)

Jenny Chapman (Labour – Darlington)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh South West)

Ann Clwyd (Labour – Cynon Valley)

Vernon Coaker (Labour – Gedling)

Ann Coffey (Labour – Stockport)

Julie Cooper (Labour – Burnley)

Rosie Cooper (Labour – West Lancashire)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Labour – Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party – Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party – Lanark and Hamilton East)

Mary Creagh (Labour – Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) – Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour – Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Mr Jim Cunningham (Labour – Coventry South)

Sir Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat – Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour – Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour (Co-op) – Swansea West)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party – Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Gloria De Piero (Labour – Ashfield)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour – Bristol West)

Emma Dent Coad (Labour – Kensington)

Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party – West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour (Co-op) – Oxford East)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour – Bootle)

Dr David Drew (Labour (Co-op) – Stroud)

Jack Dromey (Labour – Birmingham, Erdington)

Rosie Duffield (Labour – Canterbury)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Garston and Halewood)

Ms Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru – Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, Riverside)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Ogmore)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour (Co-op) – Islwyn)

Paul Farrelly (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party – Motherwell and Wishaw)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Labour – Poplar and Limehouse)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour – Coventry North East)

Paul Flynn (Labour – Newport West)

James Frith (Labour – Bury North)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Hugh Gaffney (Labour – Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) – Ilford South)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent North)

Ruth George (Labour – High Peak)

Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party – North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party – North Ayrshire and Arran)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour (Co-op) – Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Mary Glindon (Labour – North Tyneside)

Mr Roger Godsiff (Labour – Birmingham, Hall Green)

Helen Goodman (Labour – Bishop Auckland)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party – Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party – Airdrie and Shotts)

Kate Green (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour – Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

John Grogan (Labour – Keighley)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour – Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Ms Harriet Harman (Labour – Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Sue Hayman (Labour – Workington)

John Healey (Labour – Wentworth and Dearne)

Mr Mark Hendrick (Labour (Co-op) – Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party – Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Mr Stephen Hepburn (Labour – Jarrow)

Lady Hermon (Independent – North Down)

Mike Hill (Labour – Hartlepool)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat – Bath)

Dame Margaret Hodge (Labour – Barking)

Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour – Blackburn)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party – Dundee East)

Mr George Howarth (Labour – Knowsley)

Dr Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat – Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Graham P Jones (Labour – Hyndburn)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon Central)

Susan Elan Jones (Labour – Clwyd South)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Labour – Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberavon)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove)

Lesley Laird (Labour – Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru – Ceredigion)

Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrat – North Norfolk)

Mr David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party – Dundee West)

Ms Karen Lee (Labour – Lincoln)

Mr Chris Leslie (Labour (Co-op) – Nottingham East)

Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour – Norwich South)

Mr Ivan Lewis (Labour – Bury South)

David Linden (Scottish National Party – Glasgow East)

Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrat – Eastbourne)

Tony Lloyd (Labour – Rochdale)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party – Brighton, Pavilion)

Ian C. Lucas (Labour – Wrexham)

Holly Lynch (Labour – Halifax)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Mr Khalid Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour (Co-op) – Feltham and Heston)

Gordon Marsden (Labour – Blackpool South)

Sandy Martin (Labour – Ipswich)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) – York Central)

Christian Matheson (Labour – City of Chester)

Steve McCabe (Labour – Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party – Cumbernauld)

John McDonnell (Labour – Hayes and Harlington)

Mr Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (Labour – St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Wirral South)

Liz McInnes (Labour – Heywood and Middleton)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Labour (Co-op) – Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour – Cardiff North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party – Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Edward Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party – Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat – Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Alex Norris (Labour (Co-op) – Nottingham North)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party – Argyll and Bute)

Jared O’Mara (Labour – Sheffield, Hallam)

Fiona Onasanya (Labour – Peterborough)

Melanie Onn (Labour – Great Grimsby)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Kate Osamor (Labour (Co-op) – Edmonton)

Albert Owen (Labour – Ynys Môn)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley East)

Teresa Pearce (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Laura Pidcock (Labour – North West Durham)

Jo Platt (Labour (Co-op) – Leigh)

Luke Pollard (Labour (Co-op) – Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Stephen Pound (Labour – Ealing North)

Lucy Powell (Labour (Co-op) – Manchester Central)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South East)

Faisal Rashid (Labour – Warrington South)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Mr Steve Reed (Labour (Co-op) – Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour (Co-op) – Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West)

Emma Reynolds (Labour – Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour (Co-op) – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Ms Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Mr Geoffrey Robinson (Labour – Coventry North West)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading East)

Danielle Rowley (Labour – Midlothian)

Chris Ruane (Labour – Vale of Clwyd)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour (Co-op) – Brighton, Kemptown)

Joan Ryan (Labour – Enfield North)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru – Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour – Ealing, Southall)

Mr Barry Sheerman (Labour (Co-op) – Huddersfield)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party – Edinburgh East)

Paula Sherriff (Labour – Dewsbury)

Mr Gavin Shuker (Labour (Co-op) – Luton South)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith)

Ruth Smeeth (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Angela Smith (Labour – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Eleanor Smith (Labour – Wolverhampton South West)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester, Withington)

Laura Smith (Labour – Crewe and Nantwich)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent)

Owen Smith (Labour – Pontypridd)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

Gareth Snell (Labour (Co-op) – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Alex Sobel (Labour (Co-op) – Leeds North West)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party – Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Mr Paul J Sweeney (Labour (Co-op) – Glasgow North East)

Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrat – East Dunbartonshire)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party – Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour (Co-op) – Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour – Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Stephen Twigg (Labour (Co-op) – Liverpool, West Derby)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Chuka Umunna (Labour – Streatham)

Keith Vaz (Labour – Leicester East)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall South)

Thelma Walker (Labour – Colne Valley)

Tom Watson (Labour – West Bromwich East)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour – Southampton, Test)

Martin Whitfield (Labour – East Lothian)

Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party – Central Ayrshire)

Dr Paul Williams (Labour – Stockton South)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru – Arfon)

Chris Williamson (Labour – Derby North)

Phil Wilson (Labour – Sedgefield)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party – Perth and North Perthshire)

John Woodcock (Labour (Co-op) – Barrow and Furness)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

238 Labour MPs, 34 SNP, 12 LibDems, 4 Plaid, Lady Hermon and Caroline Lucas… Zero Tories…