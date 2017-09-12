Burgon Refuses 4 Times to Deny Labour Backs Illegal Strikes

This morning’s ridiculous Today appearance makes you wonder why Labour put their dunce Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon up for interviews. Burgon refused four times to deny that Labour would back illegal strikes which could cripple Britain this winter. He fudged each time, refusing to rule out a Corbyn-backed winter of discontent. He said Labour stands for a “return to the employment practices of the 1970s…”

Then the clown refused six times to say if Labour needs a second deputy leader position. Rumours have swirled about a Corbynista plot to tame Watson by creating a parallel deputy leader role for Emily Thornberry under the guise of gender equality. They certainly provide equal opportunities for idiots…