Greenpeace’s Wind Spin

Greenpeace, the Green Party and Caroline Lucas are celebrating a 50% drop in the price of offshore wind power with tweets galore using the graphic above. It sounds like great news for electricity bill payers that the price of wind power has dropped 50%. It is not quite as good as it sounds.

The government’s guaranteed price to wind power producers has dropped 50% in 2 years. The price to the consumer will still be set in the energy market place. A welcome saving to taxpayers it may be, it is not a 50% drop in the price to the consumer. Shale gas would likely be even cheaper if the Greens got out of the way and let the industry get on with fracking it. The Green Party and their allies are the cause of higher energy prices.

Caroline Lucas is making out that that somehow the even more heavily subsidised nuclear industry could be ditched in favour of renewables. In reality given that wind power produces less than 5% of the UK’s energy needs and the output is basically zero for 64% of the time this is not very likely.  She’s spinning more than the wind turbines.

Tags: , ,
People:
September 11, 2017 at 4:30 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Logging company Resolute’s CEO Richard Garneau suing Greenpeace

“A funny thing happened when Greenpeace and allies were forced to account for their claims in court. They started changing their tune. Their condemnations of our forestry practices “do not hew to strict literalism or scientific precision,” as they concede in their latest legal filings. Their accusations against Resolute were instead “hyperbole,” “heated rhetoric,” and “non-verifiable statements of subjective opinion” that should not be taken “literally” or expose them to any legal liability. These are sober admissions after years of irresponsible attacks.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Green Taxes Set to Treble Green Taxes Set to Treble
Monbiot Fouls Up on Chlorine Chicken Monbiot Fouls Up on Chlorine Chicken
Petrol and Diesel Ban Hypocrites Petrol and Diesel Ban Hypocrites
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
The Great Fairtrade Scandal The Great Fairtrade Scandal
Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns Meltdown After Nuclear Power Plant Holds Bikini Contest to Choose Interns
Happy Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!
Green Leaders Cringe Skit Green Leaders Cringe Skit
Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller Appeal on Behalf of the Friends of George Miller
Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Green Leader: I Killed Someone Green Leader: I Killed Someone
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too