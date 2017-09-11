Textbook #DespiteBrexit From Reuters

An absolute classic of the #DespiteBrexit genre from Reuters today. You just have admire this beauty of a headline:

They’ve certainly changed their tune from previous Reuters coverage of Brexit and the City:

Now they say those forecasts were wrong:

“London was placed first, followed by New York, Hong Kong and Singapore in the Z/Yen global financial centers index (GFCI), which ranks 92 financial centers on factors such as infrastructure and access to high quality staff. New York was 24 points behind the British capital, the biggest gap between the two since the survey started in 2007.”

Experts…